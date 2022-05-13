Assateague OSV area to reopen Friday evening

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A supermarket in Buffalo, New York, became the scene of another mass shooting on Saturday. The FBI says that 10 out of 13 people died after they were shot by 18-year-old Payton Gendron. Gendron was motivated by racial hatred, according to authorities. “He specifically went to this area in Buffalo because that zip code has the highest number of African-American citizens in that region in the state of New York,” Michael Greenberg, the director of the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security, said. Greenberg is an expert in homeland security and terrorism who has been looking at the...

