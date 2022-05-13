Assateague OSV area to reopen Friday evening

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The threat of severe weather was significantly reduced for much of Maryland.
While most of the state was under an enhanced risk earlier Monday, dry air from the west diminished that threat.
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southern Maryland and the D.C. metro region, including Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties. The warning was in effect until 5:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. for much of central and eastern Maryland.
It covers Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Howard,
