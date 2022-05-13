ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Assateague OSV area to reopen Friday evening

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN, Md. – The Oversand Vehicle area on the Maryland side of Assateague Island will...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Yielded Hail In Part Of The State

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The threat of severe weather was significantly reduced for much of Maryland. While most of the state was under an enhanced risk earlier Monday, dry air from the west diminished that threat. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southern Maryland and the D.C. metro region, including Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties. The warning was in effect until 5:15 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. for much of central and eastern Maryland. It covers Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Howard,...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Military exercise to be held off Delaware and Maryland coast on Tuesday

BALTIMORE, Md. – The U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, and the Marines will conduct a routine search and rescue exercise off the coasts of Delaware and Maryland on Tuesday. We’re told the exercise will simulate an aircraft incident, the need to search for and rescue crew, and respond to debris in the water. In the case of inclement weather, the activity will take place on Thursday.
DELAWARE STATE
rockvillenights.com

Wes Moore wins, Doug Gansler a surprise second in Western Maryland Democratic Summit straw poll

Democrat Wes Moore continues to gain momentum as he attempts to break away from a crowded field in the July 19 Maryland gubernatorial primary, taking first place with 153 votes in what many consider the first major contest in a statewide race, the 2022 Western Maryland Democratic Summit straw poll. That might not have been too shocking, but the real surprise was the second-place finish by former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler, who beat once-assumed-to-be-frontrunner Peter Franchot 7 to 1 in the poll with 71 votes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of Maryland

UPDATE (4:36 p.m.) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for areas around Waldorf, Clinton and Fort Washington until 5:15 p.m. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service. UPDATE (4:10 p.m.) -- Radar shows a strong storm west of D.C. that's...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Expert: Maryland General Assembly Will Likely Re-Examine Gun Regulations After Buffalo Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A supermarket in Buffalo, New York, became the scene of another mass shooting on Saturday. The FBI says that 10 out of 13 people died after they were shot by 18-year-old Payton Gendron. Gendron was motivated by racial hatred, according to authorities. “He specifically went to this area in Buffalo because that zip code has the highest number of African-American citizens in that region in the state of New York,” Michael Greenberg, the director of the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security, said. Greenberg is an expert in homeland security and terrorism who has been looking at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assateague Island#Assateague Osv
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Mighty Quinn’s BBQ to Open New Locations in Maryland

Franchisee Sasha Gatling has signed a multi-unit agreement with the fast-growing fast casual barbeque franchise. Mighty Quinn’s BBQ, a fast casual restaurant group founded in Brooklyn, is excited to announce its first franchise location in Maryland. Franchisee Sasha Gatling, an experienced hospitality executive, former Department of Defense Comptroller, spouse of a retired Army Officer and successful franchisee of the Tropical Smoothie Café system, has signed an agreement for multiple locations with the first Mighty Quinn’s opening in Columbia’s Meriweather District.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Where you can buy a nice house in Maryland for $128,000 (or less)

Most reporting on the local housing markets focuses on prices and sales in the Washington metro region, such as the Maryland suburbs, but zooming out and looking at statewide data for Maryland shows a wide spread in home prices. Maryland Realtors’ monthly report on statewide residential real estate transactions breaks...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
shoredailynews.com

31 Cape Charles and surrounding area businesses bring home 33 Best of Virginia Awards

Virginia Living just announced its eleventh annual Best of Virginia issue which highlights more than 1,500 winners from the magazine’s Readers’ Survey, conducted in January. More than 56,000 people voted in 103 categories, covering the best in Living & Recreation, Food & Drink, Shopping, and Services across the Commonwealth. These top honors went to businesses that “all have one thing in common: the support of loyal fans and tight-knit communities” according to Virginia Living.
CAPE CHARLES, VA
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Virginia

Virginia is a stunningly beautiful state, renowned for its picturesque scenery and nestled between the Appalachian Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean. Every year, throngs of travelers go to Virginia’s breathtaking landscape to see the wineries, mountains, beaches, and numerous lakes scattered throughout the state. Many people are unaware that there are just two naturally-formed lakes in Virginia. But that doesn’t mean the others aren’t worth seeing!
VIRGINIA STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Marylanders Have Less Than A Year To Be REAL ID Ready

If you’re planning to travel by plane this time next year, it’s time to get real about getting REAL ID ready. Marylanders now have less than a year to get a federally mandated REAL ID ahead of the May 3, 2023 deadline. Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Secretary James F. Ports, Jr., joined MDOT Motor Vehicle Administrator (MDOT MVA) Chrissy Nizer and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI Airport) Executive Director Ricky Smith to mark the one-year milestone this afternoon in an effort to ensure every Marylander is well-informed and prepared.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Safety officials stress importance of home fire sprinklers during Home Fire Sprinkler Week

DELAWARE – Home Fire Sprinkler Week is upon us. The Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition (HFSC) says 14 lives have been lost to fires in Delaware this year. HFSC Chair Paul Eichler says those deaths could have been prevented had they had sprinkler systems in their homes. “That you protect your property, and suffer from less fire damage, is a secondary concern to the aspect of giving people the opportunity to get out of a dwelling when there is a fire, not be subject to the heat, the flames, and the poisonous gasses of the smoke,” he said.
DELAWARE STATE
theroanokestar.com

Virginia Absentee Ballots: Absent From The State?

For election accountability purposes, chain of custody for ballots should be observable and publicly verifiable. So, why are two of the largest counties in Virginia, as well as other localities, planning to expand the chain of custody to include a third-party absentee ballot processing company from Washington state, who was caught red-handed ignoring the security measures built into the law?
VIRGINIA STATE
Fairfax Times

Public Safety - week of May 13, 2022

D.C. woman arrested for possessing stolen property. Fairfax County Police officers located a 1995 Nissan Altima in the 6100 block of Richmond Hwy. at 12:38 p.m. April 30. The vehicle had been reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction. While investigating, Ranada Humble, 47, of Washington, D.C., returned to the vehicle....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy