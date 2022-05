LEAD — About 35 kids from every age group came out to audition for the Lion King Jr. at the Historic Homestake Opera House on Wednesday. The production, directed by Katrina Hutchison, will include music, dancing and fun from Lead’s youngest talent. Performances are scheduled for June 28-30. To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.

LEAD, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO