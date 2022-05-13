Walmart at Speedway and Kolb holds grand reopening

The Walmart at the corner of Speedway Boulevard and Kolb Road held a grand reopening Friday morning.

Last Christmas Eve, Walmart employees called police after multiple aisles were set ablaze.

The flames quickly spread and $20 million in damage were caused due to the fire and water used to put them out.

RELATED: TPD, TFD respond to suspected arson at Speedway/Kolb Walmart Friday

Less than a month later, police found evidence connecting Bryant Gonzales to the crime.

Officers arrested the 31-year-old on charges of arson of an occupied structure, felony criminal damage, endangerment, fraud and burglary.

They held him in the Pima County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

RELATED: Police arrest man accused of starting Walmart fire

——-

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .