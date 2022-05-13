ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart at Speedway and Kolb holds grand reopening

By Caleb J. Fernández
 3 days ago
The Walmart at the corner of Speedway Boulevard and Kolb Road held a grand reopening Friday morning.

Last Christmas Eve, Walmart employees called police after multiple aisles were set ablaze.

The flames quickly spread and $20 million in damage were caused due to the fire and water used to put them out.

RELATED: TPD, TFD respond to suspected arson at Speedway/Kolb Walmart Friday

Less than a month later, police found evidence connecting Bryant Gonzales to the crime.

Officers arrested the 31-year-old on charges of arson of an occupied structure, felony criminal damage, endangerment, fraud and burglary.

They held him in the Pima County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

RELATED: Police arrest man accused of starting Walmart fire

——-
