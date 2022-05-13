White Mountains brush fire containment efforts improve

GORHAM, N.H. (AP) — Fire crews have improved containment lines in a 48-acre brush fire in New Hampshire’s White Mountain National Forest, forest officials said Friday.

The fire is west of the Leadmine State Forest in steep, mountainous terrain and burned across part of the Appalachian Trail, which remained closed from the Lead Mine State Forest boundary to the junction of the Centennial and Mahoosuc trails, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release.

The fire was reported Monday.

While higher-than-average hot, dry weather is predicted with temperatures expected to reach 86 degrees this weekend, the service said, rain showers and decreased temperatures are predicted to begin Saturday night and next week.

Forest officials said the fire might have been caused by a person who started the fire for warmth or cooking.