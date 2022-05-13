ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

2nd arrest after viral video shows popped balloons in bay

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — A second person has been arrested after a viral video showed people popping party balloons on a yacht at a South Florida marina and dumping the rubbery scraps into the bay, officials said.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested Friday and charged with willful disregard for the environment, according to a Miami-Dade police news release. A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on a similar charge. Detectives have also issued more than $25,000 in civil citations.

The viral video that led to the arrest was posted Tuesday on the Instagram page for the Miami Maritime Group Outboard Division.

“We do not pride ourselves in exposing the mistakes of others,” the company said in a statement posted with the video. “However we decided the events we witnessed today deserve to be seen with your own eyes to truly understand the level neglect and complete lack of care of which numerous boaters, captains and passengers alike are treating our oceans with.”

Detectives determined that about 50 deflated party balloons had been dumped from the yacht into Biscayne Bay at the Bayshore Landing Marina.

Miami fitness coach Tom Rivas posted on Instagram that he had hired the yacht for an engagement party but had no idea the crew was cleaning up by throwing popped balloons in the water. Rivas said he would have objected if he had seen what was on the viral video.

