Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bishop Mark Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has released a statement on Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, New York:. The Catholics of West Virginia join other Americans in condemning the murder of ten men and women and the wounding of others in a predominantly African American community yesterday (May 14) in Buffalo, NY. In the short term we offer the families of the victims our profound sympathy and prayers. For the long term we offer them the promise that Jesus made: Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will refresh you [Matthew 11: 28]. We can hope that those unjustly burdened by a violent death will receive refreshment in eternity from the one who said: In my Father’s house there are many dwelling places and I am going to prepare a place for you [John 14: 2].

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO