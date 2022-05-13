ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Davenport, GRPS focus on teacher shortage

By Abby Poirier
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new partnership between Davenport University and Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) is anticipated to provide a solution to Michigan’s teacher shortage. By offering 75 scholarships of up to $12,000 each toward urban STEM education degrees, the STEM Educator Scholarship Partner Program hopes to attract and retain talented...

grbj.com

