The Houston Texans made a big splash when they decided to take former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The pick was a bit of a surprise, as most mocks did not show Stingley as a top-five pick, but his stock rose quite a bit in the weeks leading up to the draft, and Houston hopes it has now landed its No. 1 outside cornerback for the future.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO