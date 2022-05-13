ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Early Learning Coalition hosts VPK events

stpetecatalyst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 13, 2022 - In an effort to provide more access to parents, the Early Learning Coalition (ELC) of Pinellas County is hosting Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) registration events throughout Pinellas County, beginning May 18. VPK is...

stpetecatalyst.com

usf.edu

Tampa teachers crave authentic parental involvement in schools

In Florida, there's been a lot of legislative action lately to increase the role of parents in the way children are educated in public schools. Some parent groups have pressed for the banning of certain books, while others support the Parental Rights in Education law, passed this year, which prohibits discussion of gender identity and sexuality in kindergarten through third grade.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Free swimming lessons for children available around Bay Area

CLEARWATER, Fla. - May is National Water Safety Month, and organizations across the Bay Area are kicking off programs to help kids learn how to swim and be safe around water. This comes just in time for summer. Pinellas County Schools partnered up with the Juvenile Welfare Board, Clearwater for Youth, and Stingray and ION Physical Therapy Network to get nearly 200 students free swim lessons at the North Greenwood Recreation Center.
CLEARWATER, FL
tampabeacon.com

Anonymous $10,000 donation funds swim lessons for first graders

PLANT CITY — For the first-grade students of Knights Elementary School, the deal couldn’t be sweeter. Leaving school early on multiple days over a two-week period to go to the pool? No one’s raising their hand to vote that down. It wasn’t just an end-of-the-year, extended recess...
PLANT CITY, FL
thegabber.com

Little Free Pantry Removed, Returned to Gulfport Church

An apparent misunderstanding between Gulfport officials and the city’s Presbyterian church was identified and resolved within 24 hours. Nicole Spence, treasurer of the recently-closed church and a member of the Administrative Council committee assigned by the Presbytery of Tampa Bay to oversee the facility, informed city manager Jim O’Reilly by email the afternoon of May 12 that the orange Little Free Food Pantry on the church’s property had been removed by City workers without church approval.
GULFPORT, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Welch responds to ferry decision

May 14, 2022 - St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch recently responded to Pinellas County’s termination of an interlocal agreement for the operation of the Cross Bay Ferry between them, Hillsborough, and the cities of St. Pete and Tampa. County commissioners hope to renegotiate better terms and reduce taxpayer funding for the service. In a release, Welch called the ferry “an economic driver for cultural attractions and small businesses, as well as a job supporter …” He said he is optimistic that the four partners can work together to craft an updated agreement, but the service “must grow beyond what it is today to make a major impact on public transportation and traffic congestion.” Welch noted many other pressing transit needs, such as improving the primary bus service.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Cross-Bay Ferry May Get Docked

Cross-Bay Ferry could get docked. It’s time for Bay area governments to sign a new deal for the Cross Bay Ferry. Unfortunately, one county wasn’t willing to stay with continuing the current deal. After seeing an increase in business in the past season, it’s time to negotiate a...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside Moffitt Cancer Center’s $300M St. Petersburg campus

St. Petersburg is poised to see the first-ever Moffitt Cancer Center in its backyard, which will bring a caliber of medical expertise and research as part of a new planned development. The H. Lee Moffitt Cancer and Research Institute team presented its plans Friday evening during the first Community Benefits...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa General and Kindred open new rehab hospital

Tampa General Hospital and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of LifePoint Health, have opened the TGH Rehabilitation Hospital. The new 80-bed freestanding rehabilitation hospital provides comprehensive care for patients recovering from debilitating injuries, illnesses, surgeries and chronic medical conditions. The new TGH Rehabilitation Hospital is located at 1307 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa between Oregon and Willow avenues and will accept its first patient on May 17, according to a TGH news release. The $35 million building is approximately 80,000 square feet.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Moffitt Cancer Center wants to transform St. Pete parking lot

It can be a long drive from St. Petersburg to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, especially if traffic is bad. Just ask Stephanie Owens. “I’ve personally experienced Moffitt’s care…and you’re commuting from St. Pete to North Tampa for those services,” she said. “It is definitely a regimen that requires, oftentimes, more than once a week depending on…how you’re being treated.”
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Diamond discusses campaign suspension, redistricting battle

After spending the last six years representing his hometown, state Rep. Ben Diamond suspended his congressional campaign Thursday, falling victim to a redistricting map that splits St. Petersburg in two. His announcement came less than a month after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a personally crafted congressional map into law. The...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Identical success: Florida twins are co-salutatorians with same GPAs

TAMPA, Fla. — Identical twins graduated from a west-central Florida high school as co-salutatorians -- thanks to their identical grade-point averages. Alexander Deevers, and his brother, Dane Deevers, finished with 9.12 GPAs at Wharton High School in Tampa, WTVT reported. The brothers credited their weighted averages to advanced placement courses and dual-enrollment at Hillsborough Community College, according to the television station.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Kelli Stargel launches bid for Congress in open CD 15

She enters a crowded field for an open seat in Congress. State Sen. Kelli Stargel will announce on Monday she’s running for Congress. The Lakeland Republican, who served the last two years as Senate Appropriations Committee Chair in the Legislature, will run in the newly drawn Florida’s 15th Congressional District. She has hired Data Targeting to manage her campaign. The campaign told POLITICO’s Matt Dixon she will announce on Monday. Mid-day, her campaign sent out a release officially launching her candidacy.
FLORIDA STATE

