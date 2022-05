Acclaimed artist and revered Karuk singer and dancer Brian D. Tripp began his journey home on May 13, 2022, at the age of 77. Born April 6, 1945 in Eureka, the third son of Amos Tripp and Violet (Donahue) Tripp, he was raised in Klamath, where he and his brothers talked fondly about all their boyhood adventures at the Klamath Glen and at Terwer Creek, camping, fishing, swimming and maybe a little mischief. Although raised in Klamath, their parents always took them back home to their family place at Ike’s to stay with their gram, and this is where he learned the tradition he shared with many Karuks about drinking the water from your home place so you always remember to return.

