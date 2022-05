PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police released the name of a 32-year-old motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle accident in Port Arthur on Saturday. Wayne Joseph Prosperie from Orange was killed when his 2021 Honda motorcycle collided with a car on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Highway 82 just before 9 Saturday night. Prosperie had already died when crews arrived to the scene according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release. A 34-year-old woman was riding with him and was seriously hurt.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO