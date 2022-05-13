ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skills gap in construction continues to widen

By Vanessa Misciagna
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — Business at Brickyard Building Materials is booming. More home and garden projects that people started during the pandemic have led to an increase in demand for the stone and brickwork the business supplies. In addition to keeping up with supplies, the company needs to bolster...

freightwaves.com

California trucking company hauling mail for USPS files for bankruptcy

A California-based trucking and logistics company, which contracts with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Family-owned Matheson Postal Services Inc. of Sacramento, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of California on May 5. The company’s terminal handling services division, Matheson Flight Extenders, also filed for bankruptcy protection on the same day.
atomic-ranch.com

The Concrete Facts: Tips for Refinishing Your Concrete Floors

Welcome to the next article in our ongoing series about the makeover of our Sacramento home designed by architect Carter Sparks and built by Streng Brothers in 1965. In this article we share our experience in removing the laminate flooring and refinishing the concrete underneath. We offer tips for refinishing your concrete floors.
CBS Sacramento

Some New Housing Projects In Sacramento Falling Behind Amid Shortage Of Affordable Homes

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — You’ve probably seen the construction of new housing projects popping up all across Sacramento. It’s coming at a time when the city is facing a critical shortage of affordable places to live. Many people are having a tough time trying to purchase an affordable home. “Right now, the market’s so high and people are struggling,” one Sacramento resident said. To meet demand, new housing projects are being planned in some unexpected places. Vacant land just south of the now-closed Sleep Train Arena was supposed to be a business park with 300,000 square feet of office space, but now, developers are...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Real estate: Units for sale are down but not prices

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The number of housing units for sale in Lake Tahoe has dropped significantly but sale prices are not seeing the same drop. According to Ken Bednar, Lake Tahoe Communities, the market is down compared to the first quarter of last year. The number of...
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Sacramento, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Sacramento is California's capitol and a city rich in history, culture, and a plethora of things to amaze you with! "California begins here," as the popular Sacramento adage goes, and after spending some time here, you'll understand why. The coffee market in California's capital has exploded in recent years, with a slew of prominent roasters setting up shop in the city.
The Nevada Independent

Coalition hopes to seize infrastructure bill opportunity, expand railroads in Nevada

As it stands, only one active Amtrak line runs through Nevada, connecting Sacramento to Reno, which then goes on to connect to Winnemucca, Elko and, eventually, Salt Lake City. Las Vegas has no passenger rail service. But a new group is looking to change rail in the state as a whole, and state leaders are eyeing the possibilities as well.  The post Coalition hopes to seize infrastructure bill opportunity, expand railroads in Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
berkeleyside.org

This delicious fruit is free for the taking across the East Bay

Welcome to East Bay Nosh’s local produce week, during which we’ll highlight stories of urban farming, growing your own food and dining off the land. You can see all the stories from this package on the Local Produce Week page. When I moved from New York to the...
Mountain Democrat

From homeless to Texas

After being addicted to methamphetamine and homeless in Placerville for about 15 years 51-year-old Chuck Boyer says he has turned his life around. A little more than two years ago Boyer’s brother called from Cleveland, Texas, offering to help. His brother provided him a one-way ticket from Sacramento to Texas so he could live with him.
CBS San Francisco

COVID-19 uptick prompts health officials to advise stepped-up precautions

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) -- Bay Area health officers say COVID-19 safety precautions are essential as cases rise across the region and communities start to encourage stronger responses to high infection rates in order to stop the spread of the virus."I'm more concerned for people who are at risk or older or have compromised immune systems," said Nicholas Wertheim, a student at Santa Clara University. "If you feel sick, get tested, isolate, just try not to be around other people."The university announced Thursday it will strongly urge everyone on campus to wear masks indoors during a period of high transmission....
goldcountrymedia.com

Johnson Ranch Sports Club to unveil 24-court pickleball complex in May

The Johnson Ranch Sports Club in Roseville is preparing to open the largest pickleball facility in Northern California, a 24-court complex that will be established by converting their existing seven tennis courts on the south side of the club. “Now instead of people having to travel to a local park,...
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Families Beat The Heat At North Natomas Aquatic Center

NATOMAS (CBS)- The North Natomas Aquatic Center was packed with families Saturday as Sacramento hit 91 degrees. The aquatic center opened in April and Saturday was the first day since it opened that temperatures were in the 90’s. Families who lived in the area said the center was an affordable option for the first summer-like day of the year and was located in a spot that made it easy to visit. “Let’s get out and get in the water,” said Gina Wheeler, who visited the aquatic center with her sister and children. Others pointed out it has been two years since a “normal” summer and were quick to bring their children to the water park on the first day that felt like summer. “Nothing has looked like it has the last couple years, nothings been the same, kids are cooped up inside the house, it’s hard to get them outside of the house to do stuff,” said Michael Gergsby, a parent who brought a group to the aquatic center. What does it cost? Youth (2-17 years old) – $5/admissions. Adults (18+) – $7/admission Youth under 2 – free 50m Pool Rec Swim* Wristband – $1 add-on *Must be able to pass a deep-water swim test
KSBW.com

California is getting a new state park in the Central Valley

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
ABC10

What are Costco gas prices in Roseville?

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — What are Costco gas prices in Roseville?. At the Costco in Roseville, gas prices as of Friday, May, 13, are $5.54 for regular gas, $5.79 for premium and $5.99 for Diesel, according to Costco's website. This is compared to other gas stations in Roseville where prices...
KCRA.com

Thousands attend newly expanded 'Country in the Park' at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Country in the Parkis back at Cal Expo this weekend. Around 20,000 people attended on Saturday. The major music event has been a staple in Sacramento County for more than two decades. But this year, organizers have added some extra excitement to the mix – including a second day of festivities, as well as carnival rides and games for kids.
rosevilletoday.com

Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. – Gas prices have topped the $5 at most locations following the combination of high inflation and the consequences of the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine. Demand remains strong heading into summer as Californians continue to hit the road in large numbers following the COVID-19 lock downs.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County’s 1st cannabis farm OK’d to sprout

Cybele Holdings became the first cannabis cultivation farm to be approved in El Dorado County May 12. After months waiting to get his application recommended by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Cybele Holdings CEO Lee Tannenbaum got the green light by a unanimous Planning Commission for his cannabis cultivation business.
