Dolph Ziggler has certainly had a successful career with WWE, but there are some people who feel that the name Dolph Ziggler might have held the WWE Superstar back. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. happens to be one of those people, and he explained on a recently episode of Wrestling with Freddie that he wasn’t a fan of the name Dolph Ziggler. Freddie went on to say that his request was shut down when he pushed for WWE to choose a different name for Dolph Ziggler.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO