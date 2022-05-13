ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar announces tour stop in Oklahoma

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
(Rick Kern)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar is coming to Oklahoma City.

The tour stop at the Paycom Center was announced shortly after Lamar released his fifth solo album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.” The Oklahoma City stop is scheduled for July 19 and is the first listed on his website for The Big Steppers Tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 19. Click here for ticket information.

The new album has 18 tracks and features guest collaborations with Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black and Summer Walker.

Lamar’s last studio album was released in 2017.

