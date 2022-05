If you enjoy comfortable, everyday clothing items (as well as shapewear), chances are you like Skims. The Kim Kardashian-founded brand has created a reputable name for itself thanks to its A+ campaigns, quality designs, and online presence. Its latest campaign, which launched today, features Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía, who's wearing Skims's Cotton Collection from head to toe. The collection is the brand's most tagged on social media ever and includes breathable, everyday essentials like underwear and loungewear that are designed for comfort. Rosalía's Skims debut comes right before her national tour for "Motomami" in July and is a huge win for the brand as it tries to expand globally. This is Skims's first-ever bilingual campaign in both Spanish and English.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 HOURS AGO