Bob Chinn’s Will Live On, Even Without Bob Chinn

By Aimee Levitt
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“If I stop,” Bob Chinn, owner of Bob Chinn’s Crab House, one of the nation’s busiest and most profitable restaurants, told Forbes 10 years ago, “the restaurant will collapse in a few years.”. When Chinn died last month at the age of 99, his granddaughter...

chicago.eater.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises#Food Drink#Crab House#Wheeling
Comments / 0

