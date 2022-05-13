Bob Chinn’s Will Live On, Even Without Bob Chinn

Austin farmers market stand Rogues Over the Top Pierogi is looking to open a food truck somewhere in the city. Rogues’s pierogies are fried, “for a more flaky and tender texture,” as owner Derek Desko explains. The Eastern European dumplings are stuffed and then topped with various ingredients. The menu includes potato-cheese pierogies topped with caramelized onions, a horseradish-sour cream, beet syrup, and pickled cabbages; the Kimcheese made with a squid ink dough and kimchi-cheddar cheese filling which is topped with roasted pork fried rice, kimchi mayonnaise, pickled chiles, and garlic chile crisps; and the Chicken ‘N Waffles. which is made with a maple-flaxseed dough and sweet potato filling topped with buttermilk fried chicken, tomato relish and mayonnaise, and maple syrup.
