ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Local church providing 200,000 meals to Ukrainians displaced by war

NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BeST4_0fdOiZ6m00

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been nearly three months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and local efforts to support those impacted by the war continue to grow.

Members of the Genoa Baptist Church in Westerville are working to make sure those displaced by the war don’t go hungry in the process.

On Friday, more than 200 people made up assembly lines — scooping food, filling backs, and packing boxes — including a Ukrainian refugee who only arrived in the United States on Monday.

‘Feeding frenzy’: Bill aims to slow Wall Street purchases of Ohio homes

“Just to know that this person came here from Ukraine, and now she’s helping. She knows people personally,” marvels Linda Fitzpatrick, a volunteer and 12-year member of the church.

Valeria didn’t speak English, but through translation, she told NBC4, “I am very happy to be with these wonderful people. Thank God that I am with you and can help Ukraine. I am grateful to all Americans for caring and helping my country. Many thanks from all Ukrainians. You are the best! We will definitely win!”

More than 1,000 volunteers signed up after a call for help just three weeks ago. Each one dedicated to making sure no Ukrainian goes hungry.

“I got to do this nine years ago when we did this for the Philippines, and just knowing we can be the hands and feet — Ukraine is so far away, but yet we’re reaching and we’re touching people,” Fitzpatrick adds.

Volunteers are meticulously packing meals one-by-one.

When the work is done, more than 216,000 meals will be sent to displaced victims in Ukraine, Poland, and surrounding areas.

“We feel like we can make a difference,” encourages Frank Carl, the church’s lead pastor. “There’s so many things happening in the world we don’t feel like we can anything about. But, certainly God wants the church to be actively involved in caring for the needs of other people.”

The meals are made possible by an organization called Heaven Sent Ministries.

Grocery items with the greatest price increase in April

“When we first began, I was confronted by a starving child. That’s what really motivated me and moved me into doing this,” recalls Lyle Mullins, the organization’s founder, and president.

Their ministry has shipped food to 20 countries across the world, helping feed millions of malnourished children and adults.

These meals will arrive to Ukrainians in just a matter of weeks.

And while for the volunteers it’s no small task, it’s a huge helping hand to so many with so little right now.

“The world becomes a lot smaller when we’re helping each other and I really recommend anybody to do whatever you can to help these people,” Fitzpatrick reflects. “It’s the most sad situation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Support for Ukraine in full force at Dublin rally

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ukraine supporters gathered in Dublin Sunday for the Stand with Ukraine rally. It’s been nearly three months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, and since then, families and friends in central Ohio have joined others across the world to do what they can to help the country. On Sunday, some […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Abortion in Ohio; book focuses on US statehouses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Voting rights activists said Ohio’s redistricting commission cannot get it right, despite the will of the people and the orders of the Ohio Supreme Court. Now, abortion rights activists brace for the possible end of Roe v. Wade. “It’s a slippery slope,” said Iris Harvey with […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Westerville, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Poland, OH
Westerville, OH
Society
myfox28columbus.com

Dueling abortion protests held at Ohio Statehouse Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Abortion rights protesters and some anti-abortion protesters gathered in downtown Columbus Saturday in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court draft decision indicating the court may overturn Roe v. Wade. The abortion-rights side of the demonstration was held as part of a national "Bans Off...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Doctors treating increase in juvenile hepatitis cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Doctors continue to investigate the sudden and mysterious cases of hepatitis popping up in children around the world. While doctors look for what’s causing the cases, they said parents need to be aware of their children’s health. Around the world, more children are falling ill with hepatitis, and doctors are unsure […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Volunteers#Translation#Ukrainians#Wcmh#The Genoa Baptist Church#Americans
sciotovalleyguardian.com

A note to the community about our Editor-in-Chief

The below letter was written by the Guardian’s Editor-in-Chief, Derek Myers. This is going to be a long letter, but it is one that is needed because many people have been hurt, and that is not okay. I had spent a couple of weeks out of town during the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Axios

We tried Columbus' first "sober bar"

The Dry Mill feels like a standard sports bar at first glance, but a closer look offers hints of a different type of vibe. The bartender serves up water without asking. The bathroom offers mints and mouthwash. Most notably is the sign on the entrance door: "No alcohol beyond this...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New clothing store in honor of Otto Beatty Jr. opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new men’s clothing store is supporting young, impoverished men looking to enter the workforce. The shop is named in honor of Otto Beatty Jr., and is opening its doors at IMPACT Community Action. “Otto always did the work, and he was always about giving back,” said Representative Joyce Beatty, of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Philippines
NBC4 Columbus

Federal affordable housing plan announced in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The federal government has a new action plan aimed at providing affordable housing, and the announcement of the program happened in Columbus Monday. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge chose Columbus to make the announcement Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said affordable housing isn’t just the city’s issue […]
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Candidate facing menacing charge exits congressional race

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island congressional candidate recently arrested on a menacing charge in Ohio has dropped out of the race.Michael Neary said in a statement Friday he was seeking medical treatment for non-epileptic seizures following his arrest in Ohio in March. He said the decision followed "careful consultation and prayer."Neary, 28, was among a large field of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in Rhode Island's 2nd congressional district following incumbent Democrat Jim Langevin's announcement in January that he's retiring.Neary has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of menacing by stalking March 23, as well as drug...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting near Genoa Park sends one to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is hospitalized after a shooting near Genoa Park in downtown Columbus Sunday evening. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. A private car fled the scene with the shooting victim inside it, police said. The victim was later found at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Morgan and Anthony Raschilla

May 14, 2021 | Morgan (Sprosty) and Anthony Raschilla have slightly different recollections of their first meeting in November 2014 at L.A. Fitness, but they “both agree that ‘persistence’ is the key word that summarizes how we fell in love,” Morgan says. The pair flirted from...
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

The Best Barbecue In Columbus

True barbecue is hard to find — probably because it's impossible to fake. The meaty perfection can only be achieved from slow smoking fresh cuts of meat over real wood for several hours. If you're looking for the best barbecue in your city, look no further. We've got you covered.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Facebook threats aimed at judge land Lima man in jail

LIMA — A Lima man who posted a Facebook video that law enforcement officials believe could be construed as a threat of violence against a sitting Allen County judge has been charged with two counts of retaliation, felonies of the third degree. The May session of the grand jury...
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 local cities considering banning fireworks

FAIRBORN — Two local cities are looking into either opting in or out of an Ohio law that allows residents to set off fireworks. In the past two years, Dayton and Beavercreek have already banned fireworks. Now, Fairborn and Oakwood may be doing the same. Last November, Gov. DeWine...
FAIRBORN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy