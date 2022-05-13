Suspect Who Rammed A Van Through Gate At Florida School Fatally Shot By Cop

Photo: CBS 12

A shooting Friday on a South Florida school campus.

Police fired at a man described as a "violent erratic suspect" who rammed a van through a locked gate at Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach.

Police spokesman Mike Jachles says that man ran into the auditorium.

"There was some type of fight that ensued between the officer, school staff and the suspect. A West Palm Beach Police officer discharged his weapon, striking the suspect."

He says the suspect died from the gunshot wound.

It's not known yet if he was armed, but Jachles says the man committed a dangerous act when he sped the vehicle onto campus while school was in session.

He took out a palm tree and nearly ran over a maintenance worker in a golf cart.

An investigation is underway and the officer who fired at the suspect is on administrative leave. Jachles said that is standard protocol.