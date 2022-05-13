Suspect arraigned in death of Andrew-Thomas Moore

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 10 days after 23-year-old Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore’s body was found near railroad tracks by 1200 block of S. Clemens Ave., a suspect has been arrested by Lansing Police.

Following the discovery of Moore’s body, a warrant for 23-year-old Jameer DeShaun Johnson was obtained by Lansing detectives.

Johnson was arrested by the Lansing Police Department Violent Crime Impact Team and The Michigan State Police 1 st District Fugitive Team on Wednesday, May 11.

Johnson was taken to the Ingham County Jail following his arrest.

The 23-year-old’s next court date is scheduled for May 20 at 10 a.m.

Moore had recently been reported as a missing person prior to his body being found.

