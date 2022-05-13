The ever-growing field of dairy alternative products is, well, constantly growing! GlobeNewswire reports that the global industry is expected to reach $47.95 billion in 2028, which is up from $19.79 billion in 2020. This is a growth of 11.7%. This includes sales of all types of alternative products, like cheese, milk, yogurt, and ice cream options featuring oats, coconut, soy, rice, almond, and hemp. The truth about oat milk and other options is that they're healthy for you, too. These alternatives are ideal for people whose bodies either can't tolerate dairy or those who've adopted a vegan lifestyle for other reasons.
