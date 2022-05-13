ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Boyer RV Center celebrates 40th anniversary

A third generation Summit Township business is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary this week. Over the span of time, Boyer RV Center has seen the landscape of the industry change drastically. Boyer was established in 1982 by Ken Boyer. At that time they initially only manufactured trailers. Fast forward to the present and they have become […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Walk MS kicks off at Presque Isle

One local organization and the Erie community came together Saturday morning to raise money and awareness for a special cause. The annual Walk MS kicked off at Presque Isle to garner support for individuals suffering with Multiple Sclerosis in the Erie community and raised money to potentially find the cause and cure for MS. The […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Live horse racing returns Monday

Live horse racing returns to Presque Isle Downs & Casino. The first race of the season begins Monday, May 16 with post time at 1:30 p.m. This will be the first race at the track following a legal dispute between the Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission and Presque Isle Downs to reach a new live […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Edinboro Art and Music Festival making comeback

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — After a brief pandemic hiatus, the Edinboro Art and Music Festival is returning this weekend. The three day event will be held May 20-22 at Goodell Gardens (221 Route 6N in Edinboro). Initially, the festival was launched in 2004, but this year will mark the event’s 17th year. It’s one of those COVID-19 […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Erie residents take advantage of warmer weather

“We’re just hanging out with some friends on this beautiful day and taking advantage of the weather, the sun, the warmth. We love it,” said Linda Nobel, Erie resident. Folks are taking advantage of the nice, warm weather in Erie. “It feels nice. First of all, people are comfortable to get out here without being […]
Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities breweries add coffee to the menu

A new kind of brew is taking over Twin Cities breweries. Driving the news: Instead of sitting empty until late afternoon, breweries across the metro have begun adding in-house coffee shops. Why it matters: The coffee component gives breweries added revenue at a time of the day when they're usually dark. Plus: It gives remote workers and networkers more spots to go, and breweries often have spacious interiors and lots of natural light. State of play: Wild Mind Ales, BlackStack Brewing and Venn Brewing serve drip and specialty coffees in the morning, with beans roasted in-house or sourced from other...
Mashed

Pringles Scorchin' Hot Ones Bring The Fiery Burn To Snack Time

There's more than one way to scorch a taste bud, and one of those ways is a hot chip. For some, Flamin' Hot Cheetos might immediately come to mind. But we've rounded up some of the spiciest chips you can find in America, and the list includes options like the Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper, Trader Joe's own version of ghost pepper chips, and the somewhat conflictingly named Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch.
Mashed

Coors' Unexpected New Beverage Is Made For The Breakfast Table

The ever-growing field of dairy alternative products is, well, constantly growing! GlobeNewswire reports that the global industry is expected to reach $47.95 billion in 2028, which is up from $19.79 billion in 2020. This is a growth of 11.7%. This includes sales of all types of alternative products, like cheese, milk, yogurt, and ice cream options featuring oats, coconut, soy, rice, almond, and hemp. The truth about oat milk and other options is that they're healthy for you, too. These alternatives are ideal for people whose bodies either can't tolerate dairy or those who've adopted a vegan lifestyle for other reasons.
Food Network

How To Store Liquor, Spirits and More, According to a Spirits Expert

My longest-held job of my decade-plus bar career was that of Bar Director for a rapidly expanding restaurant group. At first, I was responsible for one bar program, but by the end of my tenure, I oversaw nearly a dozen. As you might imagine, there were a lot of very fun aspects to the job: training bartenders, developing cocktails, interacting with guests and discovering new products and techniques. One of the least fun, however, was keeping track of all the spirits that made up a majority of the cocktails we served, night after night.
FOX 2

Budweiser’s 2022 patriotic ‘Freedom’ cans in stores now

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Budweiser 2022 patriotic cans will be in stores starting today. The cans will be on sale from May 16 to July 4. They feature elements of the American flag and a bald eagle. Anheuser Busch’s Budweiser can is an internationally recognized symbol with a lot of symbolism. The beer has been […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YourErie

YourErie

