My longest-held job of my decade-plus bar career was that of Bar Director for a rapidly expanding restaurant group. At first, I was responsible for one bar program, but by the end of my tenure, I oversaw nearly a dozen. As you might imagine, there were a lot of very fun aspects to the job: training bartenders, developing cocktails, interacting with guests and discovering new products and techniques. One of the least fun, however, was keeping track of all the spirits that made up a majority of the cocktails we served, night after night.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO