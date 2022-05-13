ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians’ Josh Naylor added to COVID-19 protocol

By Jen Steer
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Josh Naylor is the latest member of the Cleveland Guardians organization added to the MLB’s COVID-19 protocols.

The recent COVID-19 cases among the Guardians forced the postponement of Wednesday’s game against the White Sox in Chicago.

Best in all the land? Progressive field top-ranked in U.S. best stadiums list

Earlier this week, Naylor hit a game-tying grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning in the 12-9 win against the White Sox. He’s the first player with eight 8 RBIs in the eighth inning or later.

On Thursday, the club said seven members of the coaching staff , including manager Terry Francona, bench coach DeMarlo Hale, first base coach Sandy Alomar and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, were added to the health and safety protocols. Carl Wills will serve as acting manager for the Guardians’ three-game series in Minneapolis.

The Guardians also moved Yu Chang from the COVID injured reserve on Friday.

