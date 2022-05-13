Woman flees deputies, tells officers being arrested is on her "bucket list"

Homestead, FL - A woman arrested for fleeing a deputy told officers the reason she fled was because getting arrested was on her "bucket list."

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas told the Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy that getting arrested was on her “bucket list since high school” after the 19-year-old was detained and charged with fleeing and eluding.

According to police, a deputy witnessed the driver of a Toyota sedan speeding and driving recklessly on Card Sound Road in Homestead just before 8 a.m.

The deputy turned on his lights and sirens, but Douglas continued driving southbound until finally stopping at a 3-way intersection.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the 19-year-old was taken to jail.