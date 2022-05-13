ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Students in South Florida warned about "sextortion" scams

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Miami, FL - Officials warned students at a South Florida university about an increased risk of "sextortion” attempts on campus.

The Florida International University Police Department warned students on Wednesday about the increased risks of becoming sextortion victims.

According to officials with the FIU Police Department, the perpetrators are targeting victims on social media and manipulating them into sharing sexual images.

Those images are later used against the sender when the perp demands payment, threatening to release them if their demands are not met.

The department released a warning reporting that cybercriminals are posing “a serious” and “continuing threat” to the FIU community.

Officials advised students to keep their social media accounts private, block messages from strangers, and avoid sending compromising images to anyone.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about sextortion cases at FIU to call 305-348-2626.

