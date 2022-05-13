ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Man attacks lifeguard trying to save him at South Florida beach

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzQKE_0fdOhdeb00

Hollywood, FL - A man was arrested on a South Florida beach after he allegedly attacked a lifeguard who was trying to rescue him in the surf.

Officers with the Hollywood Police Department received a report Wednesday of a swimmer, identified as 33-year-old Carlos Chabrier, who was refusing to listen to lifeguards

Police say when Chabrier became distressed, a lifeguard went in the water to help the man, but the 33-year-old resisted the lifeguard’s help, and attempted to pull the lifeguard under water multiple times.

The lifeguard freed himself and Chabrier was taken into custody on charges of aggravated battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT; and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence.

Comments / 3

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Home fraud ‘is out of control.’ Inside the crackdown that just led to two arrests

The homeowners are dead. But their true heirs have been stiffed out of their rightful inheritance in an elaborate effort to steal entire houses in South Florida, investigators say. Authorities on Monday arrested two women they say got control of two homes in Cooper City by using forged and falsified documents. The women profited by $510,000 for the sale of the homes, investigators said. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Hollywood, FL
Accidents
Hollywood, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Lauderhill shooting that killed 1

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lauderhill. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Northwest 23rd Street, just after 11 p.m., Sunday. Investigators say a man climbed through the window of a home and flashed a gun. Two people were inside at the time....
LAUDERHILL, FL
Bay News 9

SUV hits, kills 2 cyclists on Miami's Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (AP) — A sports utility vehicle struck and killed two bicyclists as they crossed Miami's Rickenbacker Causeway, police said. One person was detained for questioning after the Sunday afternoon crash, according to Miami police. The man and woman were struck as they neared a ramp to Key Biscayne,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO on scene of possible homicide investigation in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Deerfield Beach. Officials responded to the scene in front of a business on Southwest 10th Street and Sixth Avenue, Monday morning. 7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a tarp could be seen covering a body in front...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#The Lifeguard#Police#Accident#Emt
WSVN-TV

School bus collides into truck in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school bus collided with a moving truck in Plantation. It happened near Fig Tree Lane and Peters Road, Monday. Police said it was a minor hit and no one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not...
PLANTATION, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT: Another Arrest For Alleged Violent Crime

Problems In Delray Beach Senior Living Community Continue… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest to be arrested in Kings Point: Wesly Blanchard. The 49-year-old was taken into custody by Delray Beach Police mid-day Saturday on a battery charge. He was booked into the […] The article KINGS POINT: Another Arrest For Alleged Violent Crime appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

1 killed, 1 injured after car crashes into concrete wall in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – One man was killed and another man was injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Miramar, police confirmed. The crash occurred just after 5:30 a.m. in the area of Pembroke Road and Douglas Road. Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. as...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Person Shot After Argument Between Concert Crew Members Escalates

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person has been injured following a broad daylight shooting in downtown Miami. It happened at around 11:35 a.m. Sunday at 301 Biscayne Blvd. – not far from Bayfront Park. Responding police officers did not find a shooting victim at the scene. However, a short time later a man showed up at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He is expected to be OK. Police say it appears two crew members for a concert got into an argument, which escalated to one of them firing a gun.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Woman killed in Miami Gardens late night shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened on the 3200 block of Northwest 197th Street just before midnight on Saturday. According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert and after canvassing the area, they found a woman who had been shot.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Boynton Beach Police warn of T-shirt scam

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is warning of another text scam in the community. According to BBPD, several residents are getting texts about t-shirts on sale from the department for $10 off, and present a link for potential victims to click. The department said...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy