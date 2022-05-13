Man attacks lifeguard trying to save him at South Florida beach

Hollywood, FL - A man was arrested on a South Florida beach after he allegedly attacked a lifeguard who was trying to rescue him in the surf.

Officers with the Hollywood Police Department received a report Wednesday of a swimmer, identified as 33-year-old Carlos Chabrier, who was refusing to listen to lifeguards

Police say when Chabrier became distressed, a lifeguard went in the water to help the man, but the 33-year-old resisted the lifeguard’s help, and attempted to pull the lifeguard under water multiple times.

The lifeguard freed himself and Chabrier was taken into custody on charges of aggravated battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT; and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence.