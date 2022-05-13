ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norm Macdonald filmed a final, secret stand-up special: Here’s when it comes to Netflix

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NETFLIX) – Norm Macdonald has one last stand-up special up his sleeve.

The beloved comedian, who died in September 2021 after a private battle with cancer, had quietly filmed a secret stand-up special — alone, in his home — during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2020, according to longtime friend and producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra.

In typical Norm Macdonald fashion, he also titled his special “Nothing Special.”

“Norm worked so hard on a new hour of material and wanted it to be seen,” said Hoekstra in a statement shared to Netflix. “While this version of ‘Nothing Special’ was not originally meant to be the final product, COVID restrictions prevented him from filming in front of an audience. We want to make sure his fans see this very funny hour. He left this gift for all of us.”

The special, which Macdonald filmed himself — in one take — is scheduled to debut on May 30 on Netflix.

Norm Macdonald’s friends, co-stars pay tribute to late comedian: ‘No one like him on this planet’

Macdonald’s posthumous stand-up special will be followed by a taped discussion featuring Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Adam Sandler, Molly Shannon and David Spade, Netflix said.

Macdonald, who became a household name during his tenure on “Saturday Night Live” in the mid-90s, was well-known for his deadpan delivery and frequent talk-show appearances. More recently, he hosted the  “Norm Macdonald Live” podcast and Netflix’s “Norm Macdonald Has a Show,” interviewing friends, celebrities and fellow comedians.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

