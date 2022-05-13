ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Furever Friends Sanctuary: 4 Lab-Mix Littermates Available for Adoption

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 3 days ago

Furever Friends Sanctuary, a non-profit organization based out of Southeastern Wisconsin, is looking for pet parents. At this time, four 6-month-old Labrador Retriever mixed puppies are available for adoption.

Savannah, Hannah, and Noah are currently being fostered in one home. Harper, their littermate, is being fostered at a separate house.

The young pups were rescued and brought to Wisconsin from Puerto Rico. They are friendly, loving, good with children, and ready to play.

We currently do not have a picture of Harper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdsTD_0fdOgrIo00
Credit: Furever Friends Sanctuary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CD1RQ_0fdOgrIo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SDZG_0fdOgrIo00
Credit: Furever Friends Sanctuary

Looking to adopt a different dog? View a list of all available pets on the Furever Friends website or by following along on Facebook.

Pets

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is passionate about our local nonprofits, which include animal shelters and other pet adoption services.

