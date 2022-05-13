Furever Friends Sanctuary: 4 Lab-Mix Littermates Available for Adoption

Furever Friends Sanctuary, a non-profit organization based out of Southeastern Wisconsin, is looking for pet parents. At this time, four 6-month-old Labrador Retriever mixed puppies are available for adoption.

Savannah, Hannah, and Noah are currently being fostered in one home. Harper, their littermate, is being fostered at a separate house.

The young pups were rescued and brought to Wisconsin from Puerto Rico. They are friendly, loving, good with children, and ready to play.

We currently do not have a picture of Harper.

