The Importance of CNC Machining in Creating Electronics Enclosures

Crafted from Mediterranean cork, the PRIMAL Soles 100% recyclable shoe insoles keep you comfortable. Not only that, but they are also completely recyclable, meaning they don’t cause a negative environmental impact. Extremely lightweight, they provide high impact resistance so your feet stay comfortable no matter how long you wear them, where you go, or what you do. Antibacterial, they also wick moisture and regulate temperature. Unlike traditional plastic and gel insoles, PRIMAL Soles consist of soft cork, which has the ideal natural benefits for insoles. Choose from 3 editions: Bananas, Cortiças, and Oatmilk Elite. The first suits everyday sneakers and running shoes with a total depth of 7 mm. The Cortiças edition works best for intense sports and people on their feet all day as it has 10 mm of support. Finally, Oatmilk Elite provides a soft and bouncy feel with high arch support for dress and office shoes.

