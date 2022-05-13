Local Cash Advance & Tax Service

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County will be conducting stormwater inventory of the county’s stormwater management system to meet the requirements of the county’s national pollutant discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. Crews will be traveling to properties around the county beginning Monday, May 16, 2022 and ending August 16, 2022 (weather dependent). Crews will be gathering data about the stormwater […] The post Berkeley County Working to Collect Stormwater Data from Local Properties appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 54 MINUTES AGO