APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Appleton Memorial Day Parade is going back to its traditional route after three years. Starting at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day, the parade route will start at the corner of College Avenue and Appleton Street. It will head east on College Avenue to Meade Street, north on Meade Street to Pacific Street, and east on Pacific Street ending at the corner of Pacific Street and Owaissa Street.

APPLETON, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO