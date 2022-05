In the former Riverstone Corner Bistro restaurant, Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen will open this summer at 135 Reinhardt College Parkway, Suite 1 in Canton. In a conversation with restaurant co-owner Celeste Charleston, she said that we have a “low country southern twist” on things. Her brother and co-owner Kip Lowery has been in the business for over 30 years and has collected recipes from all over the world. He is an amazing chef, and this menu is a labor of love.

CANTON, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO