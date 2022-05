Rachael Poer has been promoted to chief philanthropy officer for Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and CEO of Queen of the Valley Foundation. “Rachael has demonstrated an exceptional ability to connect our donors’ philanthropic passions with improvements in technology and infrastructure at Queen of the Valley,” Terry Wooten, CEO of the 208-bed acute care hospital, stated in the announcement Monday. “In this new role, she will continue to serve our community, ensuring they have access to the most advanced medical care in Napa County.”

NAPA COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO