Jerry Cooper, who led an organization of former wards of Florida's oldest state-run reform school and helped win a formal apology from state lawmakers for a century of abuse at the school, died Saturday at home in Cape Coral after battling cancer, his wife, Babbs, tells Axios.He was 76.Why it matters: Cooper became the face of a group of men called the White House Boys — named after a white-block building where they were punished while attending the Dozier School — and bluntly spoke of the sadistic abuse he and other boys suffered at the hands of school staff. He...

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO