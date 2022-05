Members of the University of St. Thomas are again condemning racist violence and hate crimes in the aftermath of a shooting Saturday, May 14, that left 10 people dead and three others injured in Buffalo, New York, after a white 18-year-old gunman primarily attacked Black people in a supermarket there. The suspect has been charged with first-degree murder and officials are currently investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO