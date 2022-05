The adorable roving Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be returning to the Bay Area. There will have tasty treats and super cute merch. Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles. In the past, the truck has sold Hello Kitty cakes, donuts, macarons and other sweets, and of course Hello Kitty swag like water bottles and tote bags. The truck attracted huge crowds last year, so here’s your next chance to go ga-ga for Hello Kitty.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO