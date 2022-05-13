ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Riding pine Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Tapia isn't starting Friday against the Rays. Tapia has gone 1-for-7...

CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Passes initial concussion tests

Stephenson left Saturday's game against the Pirates after taking a foul ball off his facemask, but manager David Bell said afterward that Stephenson passed initial concussion tests, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "The report (Saturday night) is no concussion," Bell said. "[Stephenson] was examined by the doctors here. We'll have him re-evaluated just to be sure, but that's a real relief in a big way. That's very scary. We caught a break there."
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Alex Blandino: Shipped to Seattle

Blandino was sent from San Francisco to Seattle on Saturday in exchange for Stuart Fairchild. The move sees the two sides swap depth options. Blandino doesn't have a 40-man roster spot and has spent the year with Triple-A Sacramento, where he's hit .183/.309/.280. He owns a .226/.339/.291 slash line in 279 career major-league plate appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andres Munoz: Takes loss Saturday

Munoz (1-1) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing an earned run on two hits and recording two strikeouts over one inning. Munoz threw an impressive 15 of 17 pitches for strikes, but he still took the loss thanks to allowing a go-ahead home run to Patrick Mazeika. The hard-throwing right-hander has now allowed an earned run in three of his last five appearances, pushing his ERA and WHIP to 4.22 and 1.50, respectively.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Out of Sunday's lineup

Cain is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Cain started the past four games and will head to the bench after going 4-for-16 with a double, two runs and seven strikeouts. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Still feeling shoulder

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo cited Ahmed's "cranky" right shoulder for the decision to hold him out of Friday's starting lineup, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed was in Saturday's lineup, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, but it sounds like the shoulder is and will be an ongoing issue. "My shoulder doesn't feel perfect, but I'm going to try to keep playing through it as long as I can," Ahmed said. "That's kind of all I have to say." Ahmed, who missed the first two weeks of the regular season, returned with bang, going 8-for-23 with three home runs over the first seven games played. Since then, he's gone 3-for-26 with eight strikeouts, looking much like the same hitter seen in 2021, when he finished with a .224/.280/.339 slash line.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Ties game with two-run homer

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's win over the Padres. Ozuna struck out in his first three trips to the plate, but his two-run shot off Steven Wilson in the bottom of the eighth was a crucial one, as it tied the game at 5-5. He now as five homers on the season but is still hitting a disappointing .205/.246/.356 overall.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting Monday

Lopez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Lopez sits for just the third time this season. He's been very disappointing at the plate thus far, hitting .190/.283/.220, and he's stolen just a single base after swiping 22 bags last year. Bobby Witt Jr. will slide over to shortstop in his absence, with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sergio Romo: Scoreless frame Saturday

Romo, activated from the injured list Friday, fired a perfect ninth inning in a loss to the Mets on Saturday. The veteran right-hander could hardly have been sharper in his first appearance since April 11, firing four of his five pitches for strikes. The veteran has opened his Mariners tenure with three straight scoreless efforts.
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Zack Collins
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Socks second homer

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Orioles. He opened the scoring with an RBI two-bagger in the third inning before swatting a solo shot in the sixth, his second homer of the year. Cabrera has seven hits in the last four games, including three extra-base knocks, to push his slash line on the season up to .276/.325/.381 with 12 RBI through 29 contests. The 39-year-old is nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career, but he's still capable of making a contribution.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Homers as pinch hitter

O'Hearn hit a two-run home run as a pinch hitter in Friday's 14-10 win over the Rockies. O'Hearn provided a little extra insurance with his first homer of the year in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old has added five RBI and two runs scored through 29 plate appearances. He saw a bit more playing time when Carlos Santana (ankle) was out, but the latter is a switch hitter likely to command much of the playing time at first base going forward. O'Hearn will likely have to compete with Hunter Dozier, Emmanuel Rivera and MJ Melendez to draw starts as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: X-rays negative

Adames (ankle) underwent X-rays that came back negative Sunday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Adames exited Sunday's win over the Marlins due to a left ankle sprain, and he doesn't appear to be dealing with any structural damage. He'll be reevaluated when the Brewers return to Milwaukee on Monday and is considered day-to-day for now. If Adames misses any additional time, Luis Urias and Mike Brosseau would likely fill in at shortstop.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Begins rehab assignment

Votto (illness) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, and the Reds have said that the first baseman will require a rehab stint prior to rejoining the major-league club. He'll join the team's Triple-A affiliate Saturday and will attempt to find some success at the plate after hitting just .122 with a double, four runs and three RBI in the big leagues this season. The team hasn't officially indicated how many rehab games Votto will require, but manager David Bell recently said that the 38-year-old could rejoin the Reds when they travel to Toronto next weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
#Pine#Blue Jays#Rays
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Riding pine Saturday

Mateo isn't starting Saturday against Detroit, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mateo is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak in which he's hit .286 with two homers, a triple, two doubles, six runs, three RBI and three steals. However, he'll get a breather while Chris Owings starts at shortstop and bats ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Not starting Saturday

Muncy will sit Saturday against the Phillies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Muncy's bat has yet to wake up this season, as he's hit just .147/.341/.295 with three homers through his first 30 games, though his 27:26 BB:K indicates he's still seeing the ball quite well. He'll get a rest Saturday, with Hanser Alberto starting at second and Justin Turner at third.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: No longer starting Monday

Poteet won't start Monday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet was initially slated to start in Monday's series opener after Jesus Luzardo (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list, but Sandy Alcantara was pushed up a day. However, the Marlins haven't yet announced a starter for Tuesday's matchup against Washington, so it's possible Poteet takes the mound in that game.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Shelled in loss

Freeland (1-4) took the loss during Friday's 14-10 defeat at the hands of the Royals, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 12 hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He failed to record a strikeout. Freeland got himself down 2-0 two batters into the game before permitting four more runs...
DENVER, CO
Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: On bench Saturday

Rivera isn't starting Saturday against Colorado. Rivera started in the last two games and went 0-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts. MJ Melendez will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Heads to bench

Maldonado will sit Monday against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Maldonado hits the bench after starting eight of Houston's last 10 games. He's hitting just .113/.200/.238 on the season. Jason Castro will take over behind the plate.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Still sidelined

Hays (hand) remains on the bench for Monday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays has been out since getting cleated in the left hand Thursday against the Cardinals. His swelling has subsided and he'll take some swings, per Kubatko, but he still needs at least one more day before returning to the lineup. Ryan McKenna will make another start in left field.
BALTIMORE, MD

