The following is Part 2 of 2 of the “Builders of Bristol” biography on James A. Mathews, written by Eleanor Wilson of the Bristol Historical Society in March 2022:. “Mathews was a victim of a burglary at his home in November 1903. He was awakened by a burglar who was in his bedroom. When being chased by Mathews, the burglar had a pair of trousers and a coat that he dropped as he jumped through the window. A second man, likely the partner of the thief, followed him. Looking over his belongings, Mathews found $4.00 in cash was missing and later regretted that he hadn’t loaded a revolver.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO