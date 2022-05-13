ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner's 'tragic' cucumber chopping skills on 'The Kardashians' lights up the internet

By Eric Davidson
Fans are having fun keeping up with Kendall Jenner's culinary skills.

In the latest episode of "The Kardashians," Kendall was filmed simply chopping up some cucumbers. Or rather, not so simply. And the internet is kind of losing it over her controversial knife skills.

In the scene, the 818 Tequila founder has gone over to mom Kris Jenner’s house and decides to make a snack.

As US Weekly reported, the seemingly incongruous act had the 26-year-old stuck on simply trying to slice up a cucumber, which turned into a pretty funny, protracted struggle that even got a little squirmy when the knife got too close to her fingers.

Finally, 66-year old "momager" Kris couldn’t take it anymore and asked if she should call in the family chef to help out. Kendall refused, but did finally admit that chopping veggies wasn’t her forte.

And that’s when the clip hit the fans.

“I thought I couldn’t cook and then I saw Kendall Jenner cut cucumber,” said one viewer.

“Seeing Kendall Jenner ‘cutting a cucumber’ is just satire to me atp how is this even real,”” commented another.

And one particularly pointed fan announced, “Kendall Jenner trying to cut a [expletive] cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed.”

But Jenner had just as much fun as her fun-pokers when she retweeted that last fan’s post with her own caption, “tragic!”

Jenner has been a sport before when it comes to some ribbing.

Last month, when asked during an Access Hollywood interview which family member was the most frugal, Kendall admitted she didn’t know what the word meant.

Sister Kourtney Kardashian jumped in to explain, “[It means] you care about the cost [of things]. Like, [you’re careful with] money.”

“Oh, yeah,” laughed Kendall, “I’m cheap.”

Having a good sense of humor about yourself is definitely one way to handle the sometimes, uh, cutting remarks of internet trolls. And something tells us the Kardashians don’t usually have to cook too many frugal dinners for themselves anyway.

But just to be safe, maybe keep the knives away from Kendall.

CELEBRITIES
