Falcons tease return of red helmets during schedule release

During the unveiling of their 2022 schedule, the Atlanta Falcons left an easter egg for fans of sports aesthetics.

With the NFL's controversial one-helmet rule now a thing of the past, teams will be able to wear throwback uniforms with different colored helmets again beginning in 2022. It appears that the Falcons may be one of those teams:

As Tim Brulia of The Gridiron Uniform Database reminds us , the Falcons wore red helmets from their inception in 1966 through the 1989 season. The helmet pictured here has a white facemask, which the Falcons utilized with their red helmets from 1966 through 1983.

It should be noted that the Falcons haven't confirmed that they will indeed utilize red helmets at any point during the 2022 season, and other teams planning to bring back old uniforms and helmets -- like the Philadelphia Eagles with their Kelly green throwbacks -- have said their classic looks won't be ready until the 2023 season. Still, this doesn't seem like a coincidence from the Falcons.

