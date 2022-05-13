ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Fentanyl Photo Credit: DEA.GOV

A Western Massachusetts man will spend years in prison after admitting to one of the largest drug trafficking activities in the region, including the distribution of fentanyl, federal prosecutors announced.

Hampden County resident Carlos Morales, age 31, of Holyoke, was sentenced by US District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, officials announced this week.

In February, Morales pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Prosecutors said that Morales distributed over 106,000 bags of fentanyl, for a total weight of over 1.7 kilograms. It is believed to be one of the largest amounts of fentanyl packaged for delivery ever seized in Western Massachusetts.

Daily Voice

