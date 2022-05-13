ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Antonetti: Naylor added to COVID list, Tito recovering well

By Brandon Soeder Penner
 3 days ago

The Cleveland Guardians have been hit with COVID issues, sidelining several key members of the organization. Team president Chris Antonetti held a media session to provide an update as the team continues to navigate the situation.

While the outbreak initially appeared to be contained to the coaching staff, Antonetti confirmed that first baseman Josh Naylor has been added to the Health and Safety Protocol. Per MLB guidelines, this means he will not be available until ten days after his positive test, or until he tests negative on two separate occasions.

While he couldn't give specifics, he also gave an update on the condition of manager Terry Francona:

"I can share that Tito is actually doing well. He's traveled back to Cleveland, and is hopefully on the path to recovery."

With Francona out, pitching coach Carl Willis will fill in at manager for tonight's game against the Twins. In addition, the team reinstated Yu Chang from the COVID-19 list, and he will be available if needed tonight.

