Fatal Shooting Reported In Alexandria (DEVELOPING)

Police in Virginia have identified the person who was killed in a shooting during a carjacking at a gas station in Alexandria. Jordan Poteat, 18, was killed Friday afternoon on the 2300 block of Richmond Highway. Police arrived at the gas station and found Poteat dead and another male shot. Police said initial evidence showed that the incident began as an alleged carjacking that involved five people.
RESTON, Va. - Authorities say three men were stabbed at a Fairfax County basketball court Sunday. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 11900 block of Baron Cameron Avenue in the Reston area. Police say an argument led to the stabbings. All three were transported to a nearby hospital...
Bullet holes believed to have come from an upstairs apartment were found in the ceiling of a unit where two men were found dead by police performing a welfare check Saturday, May 14 in Fairfax, authorities said.Malik Xavier Davis, 23, of Woodbridge, and Christian Jamar Roberts, 23, of Dumfries, bot…
TRIANGLE, Va. — Prince William County and Dumfries officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a residential parking lot Sunday night. According to Prince William County Police, officers from both agencies responded to a call for a shooting just after 9 p.m. at the 3600 block of Tavern Way, a residential area dotted with townhouses east of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person who commit fraud at a Jiffy Lube earlier this month in Fredericksburg.Police did not provide specifics on what happened at 3300 Plank Road.Can you identify this person? On May 10th, he was involved in a fraudulent incident at the Jif…
Police have released the names of the victims and some of the grizzly details of a murder-suicide that happened in Fairfax County over the weekend. The bodies of Madeline Bregman, 76, and Michael Bregman, 77, were found inside their home in the 10400 block of Stallworth Court, Fairfax County Police…
Three men were injured after an altercation led to a stabbing in Reston, Virginia, late Sunday night, police say. The three men were playing basketball about 11:30 p.m. on Baron Cameron Avenue, near a hospital, when there was some sort of altercation, and one of the men pulled out a knife, according to police.
A 71-year-old man from Prince George's County has died in a weekend car crash, authorities said. Moses Yogaraj, of Temple Hills, was killed in a two-car crash in the 9000 block of Central Avenue in Capitol Heights around 10:55 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, Prince George's County Police said. Initial...
A man and a woman were reportedly shot in East Baltimore on the morning of Monday, May 16, according to a Tweet from Baltimore Metro News. This happened in the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue, the Tweet said. No other information was released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.
A 52-year-old Triangle man was shot and killed in a parking lot on Sunday night, May 15, authorities said.Miles Tracey Hall was bleeding from a gunshot wound to his upper body when police arrived to the 3600 block of Tavern Way in Triangle at about 9 p.m., Prince William County police said.Officers…
Members of the US Marshals Service and local authorities arrested a gunman wanted in connection with a deadly shooting near Widener University, authorities said. Jihad Perry, 43, of Chester, was arrested in New Castle, Delaware around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16, Chester City police said. He was wanted on murder and gun charges, as well as state parole violations.
Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information regarding the shooting death of 32-year-old man in Prince George's County, authorities said. Melvin Love Jr., of Severn, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of Reed Street around on the night of Sunday…
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Maryland teen that happened earlier this year, authorities said. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Jai'lyn Jones, who was found brutally stabbed and mutilated in the 18900 block of Grotto Lane in Germantown on Jan. 24, according to Montgomery County Police.
Two men were found dead in a Woodbridge, Virginia, apartment Sunday after a resident in the apartment downstairs called police to report a bullet hole in their ceiling. Malik Xavier Lamar Davis, of Woodbridge, and Christian Jamar Roberts, of Dumfries, both 23, were found shot dead in an apartment at Woodbridge Station Apartments.
Police restrained an elderly woman last week after she fired several shots into an Arlington home, authorities said.Neighbors called Arlington County police just after 9 p.m. on Friday, May 13, to the 3900 block of 26th St. N., saying an elderly woman had gotten into an argument with someone inside…
Authorities have identified the victims killed in the drive-by shooting that killed a man, and a pregnant woman after an emergency delivery in Baltimore last week. Angel Morgan Heather Smith, 38, and Yahmell Montague, 37, were rushed to the hospital after being shot around 8:15 p.m. on the 300 block of E. 23rd Street, police said.
WHITE MARSH, MD—Police have identified the individual who was shot dead in White Marsh on Saturday. At just after 1:15 a.m. on May 14, officers responded to a cardiac arrest call near Philadelphia Road at Silver Spring Road. When officers arrived, they located 27-year-old Whitney Hoover suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Hoover was pronounced dead at …
WASHINGTON — A man died from a two-car collision in Seat Pleasant, Md. Sunday morning. According to police, officers were called around 11 a.m. to Central Avenue Eastbound before I-495 South in Prince George's County. A man was determined to have died from the crash, police say. Additionally, a...
