Alexandria, VA

Fatal Shooting Reported In Alexandria (DEVELOPING)

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Alexandria Police Department Photo Credit: Alexandria Police Department (Facebook)

A fatal shooting was reported in the 2300 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria on the afternoon of Friday, May 13, according to unconfirmed sources.

At least two people were said to have been shot and one was found dead on arrival, according to unconfirmed sources. This is a developing story so check back for upates.

