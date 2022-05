Blondin Goldwyn Subliminal-ETS owned by Budjon Farms and Peter and Lyn Vail has been named as the 2021 Star of the Breed. According to Holstein Association USA, the Star of the Breed award was introduced in 2007 to honor an elite Registered Holstein® cow with outstanding production and exceptional type. With a classification score of EX-97 4E and lifetime production record of over 310,000 pounds of milk, Subliminal embodies the award.

LOMIRA, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO