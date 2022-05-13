ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Search underway for Huber Heights robbery suspects

By Peter Curi
 3 days ago

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights police are searching for two suspects who stole a car from a local resident in April.

According to the Huber Heights Police Department , a vehicle was stolen on April 16 when the victim met with the two suspects in a parking lot of their residence.

A gun and credit card were also in the stolen vehicle. The female suspect attempted to use the credit card in Warren County.

One of the suspects told the victim her name was Jessica and the male suspect said their name was Eric.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Huber Heights Police Department at 937-237-3620 or e-mail Detective Matthew Hoying at mhoying@hhoh.org,

