MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man was killed Thursday when he became pinned between the forklift he was driving and a gun safe he was transporting, authorities said. David Butler, 55, of Macon, died at the Tractor Supply Company distribution center west of Interstate 75 near Macon, The Macon Telegraph reported. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene after co-workers found him at around 9:30 a.m. EDT.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO