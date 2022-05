Three people, including a 7-year-old girl, were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident Sunday morning (May 15) at Hwy. A and Hwy. Z east of Hillsboro. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Samuel Pounds, 31, of Hillsboro was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia west on Hwy. A at 10:40 a.m. when he was attempting to turn left onto Plass Road and turned into the path of an eastbound 2022 Jeep Cherokee driven by Heather Mulvaney, 40 of De Soto. The front of the Jeep hit the right front of the Acadia.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO