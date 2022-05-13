Which Criminal Minds Cast Member Has The Most Expensive Home?

Production on Netflix's That '90s Show, the sequel to the fan favorite sitcom That '70s Show is underway and now, the upcoming series has added even more original returning stars. According to Deadline, all of the original young cast of That '70s Show with the exception of Danny Masterson will be appearing in the sequel. Per the report, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will al reprise their original roles in what is described as "legacy cast making special guest appearances." The actors join fellow That '70s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who are both series stars and executive producers on That '90s Show. Netflix also released a first-look at the series, which you can check out here.

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO