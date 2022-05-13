ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Planned Parenthood to host abortion rights rally, community fair in Las Vegas

By Ana Gutierrez
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Planned Parenthood of Southern Nevada and other abortion rights advocates will hold a rally and community fair on Saturday.

The rally is meant to call on federal lawmakers and the Biden Administration to act with urgency to protect the right to obtain an abortion.

The rally and fair are scheduled following a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion signed by five justices detailing a decision that indicates the court intends to overturn both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

“The implications of the Supreme Court’s intent to overturn Roe will have dire and far-reaching implications for abortion access in the United States and would put over 36 million women, trans, and nonbinary people in a situation where they would either have to travel for access to abortion care or be forced to go without care entirely,” a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada said.

The case was brought about by a Mississippi law that directly challenges Roe v. Wade by making most abortions in the state illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy. This cutoff is roughly two months earlier than Roe v. Wade’s.

Abortion rights advocates demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The draft opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, states that Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey must be overruled, because “the Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.”

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its final ruling in June, although several abortion rights protests have been taking place across the country since the initial leak of the draft last week.

Abortion is still currently legal in the U.S., and is protected for up to 24 weeks in Nevada by the state’s constitution.

“As one of only 14 states with protections for abortion in place, there is no doubt that the state’s abortion care providers will be strained as they work to provide vital care to patients both from Nevada and elsewhere,” the spokesperson continued.

The “Bans Off My Body” rally and fair will take place at the Sunset Park Foxtail Pavilion at 5 p.m.

Sunset Park is located at 2601 E. Sunset Road.

Comments / 9

Emperor x Time
3d ago

Where were these people when the GOVERNMENT demanded Vaccinations and what percentage never did?? The GREAT MAGA KING is on the way....

Reply
7
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Protest#The Biden Administration#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court
