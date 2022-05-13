ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra joins Kentucky-based company

By Brett Dawson, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
Vince Tyra is back in business.

The former Louisville athletic director is joining Houchens Industries as senior vice president for corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, the company announced this week.

For Tyra, the move is a return to his roots. Prior to his time in athletic administration at Louisville, he worked in the business world in both public and private companies.

In a release, Houchens CEO Dion Houchins said the company is "poised for growth, and Vince is the right person to help us meet our goals.”

Tyra resigns:Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra resigns from his position with U of L

Tyra served as U of L athletic director from October 2017 until December 2021. He first took over on an interim basis for the fired Tom Jurich. The school removed the interim tag in March of 2018.

Tyra was engaged in discussions with Florida State about its open athletic director position in December. He resigned from the role at Louisville, and the school waived both a non-compete clause and a requirement of 30 days notice to depart the job, apparently clearing the way for him to leave for FSU.

Ultimately, though, Tyra didn't take the Florida State job. In the same week, he resigned at Louisville, university president Neeli Bendapudi announced her resignation to take the same position at Penn State.

The week after his resignation, Tyra conceded he and Bendapudi "didn’t agree on everything." He said he didn't know about her impending departure, and that it "would’ve probably impacted" his decision to resign.

Louisville named Josh Heird its new interim AD. He still is serving in that role.

U of L AD search:Louisville has found a search firm to help select permanent athletic director

And this week Houchens Industries announced Tyra will join the Bowling Green-based corporation, which owns more than 25 operating companies in industries including grocery and convenience stores, restaurants, manufacturing, construction and insurance.

Prior to working at U of L, Tyra's jobs included president, CEO and director of ISCO Industries, a Louisville-based piping solutions company; managing partner of Southfield Capital, a private equity and mezzanine debt firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut; and CEO and director of Alphabroder, a wholesale implantable apparel company. In the late 90s and early 2000s, Tyra worked as president of retail and activewear for Fruit of the Loom.

