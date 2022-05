WACO, Texas — The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has selected 25 News KXXV as a regional winner in three categories in the 2022 Edward R. Murrow Awards. The Murrow Awards, which are given out every year by RTDNA, are among the most prestigious prizes in journalism. The organization categorizes stations by region across the U.S., and 25 News competes in Region 6 against stations across Texas and Oklahoma.

