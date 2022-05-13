ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Body found in Lake Michigan IDed as missing college student

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — A body found along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline in early May has been identified as that of a college student...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

UPDATE: 2 Indiana Brothers Drown Off Lake Michigan Beach, Police Say

SAWYER, Mich. (AP) — Two of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died. Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said Monday that the two drowning victims were brothers from South Bend, WSBT-TV reported. Police in Berrien County were called to Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer about 6:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of people in trouble in the water. Bystanders had hauled two of the teens from the water, while first responders reached the other two. They were taken to a Michigan hospital where two were pronounced dead. The conditions of the two survivors were not immediately available. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAWYER, MI
CBS Chicago

Marion Richardson, suspect in Millennium Park shooting death of Seandell Holliday in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 17-year-old charged with killing a teen feet away from "The Bean" is due in court on Monday.CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports from the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with new details. Instead of being heard at Juvenile Court, 17-year-old Marion Richardson will appear in adult court, due to the seriousness of the crime, a second-degree murder chargeRichardson is one of at least two people who were taken into custody for questioning Saturday night in the killing of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday in Millennium Park.Video has circulated online appearing to show a scuffle moments before Holliday was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Unaccompanied minors no longer allowed in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. following chaos that left one teen dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a chaotic night in Chicago's Loop that left a teenager dead, a new policy will no longer allow unaccompanied minors in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. The new policy goes into effect immediately. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office announced the change Sunday afternoon. "We, as a City, can not allow any of our public spaces to become platforms for danger," Lightfoot said in a release. A 16-year-old, Seandell Holliday, was shot and killed in the mayhem, just steps from The Bean. The teen was shot in the chest around 7:30 p.m. as rowdy crowds of young people converged downtown....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

911 dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr. calls Chicago a place that 'caters strictly to criminals who target the innocent'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many may remember Keith Thonton, the 911 dispatcher praised for how he coordinated the response the night officers Ella French and Carlos Yanez were shot in the line of duty. Saturday night he was at the helm again when mobs of young people went to The Loop and Millennium Park and a teen was killed. Sunday Thornton posted on Facebook saying, "Chicago is in a death spiral and has quickly turned into a city that caters strictly to criminals who target the innocent. There is absolutely no accountability and there are no consequences for bad or even deadly behavior. Many parents have stopped parenting and most politicians have forced our police officers to stop policing in such a way that they should." More than 1,200 people weighed in on a CBS 2 Twitter poll asking whether the violence in Chicago has affected plans to go downtown. More than 79% said yes. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Seandell Holliday, 16, had a goal of living to 21 but was fatally shot at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mom of the 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed during chaos at Millennium Park Saturday night says he was a very intelligent young man whose life was cut too short. She said her son, Seandell Holliday, fixed computers and cell phones. He was part of a large group gathered at Millennium Park Saturday night. Seandell, a freshman at Gary Comer High School, joined a program to keep young men out of violence last year. It's called Champs Mentoring. Vondale Singleton started the program and said Seandell had a bright future ahead of him. "My heart dropped because this is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#College Student#Chicago Police#Ap#The Chicago Sun Times
fox32chicago.com

Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June

Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June. Three women were found dead at a Chicago apartment building without air conditioning, and the alderman said that building officials told her they don't turn on the A/C until June 1 no matter how hot it gets. Rogers Park Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) contacted building officials last week after calls from residents about their health and safety. Chicago's temperatures broke records last week.
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

MAN CATCHES AMAZING EVENT ON THE "L" TRAIN

I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

14-year-old killed in shootout at North Chicago gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old is dead after a shooting in North Chicago Sunday. According to police, the boy was at a Citgo gas station in the 1000 block of Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m. when he "engaged with" several people in a vehicle in the gas station parking lot. The victim and someone inside the vehicle started shooting at each other before those in the vehicle fled the scene. North Chicago Police officers responded and found the 14-year-old critically injured. he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after. Waukegan Police found the suspect vehicle, which was crashed in the parking lot of the Waukegan Home Depot shortly later. The people insed fled from the officers, but three were taken into custody inside the business. The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy. Anyone with information about this incident should call the North Chicago Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoopers at 847-662-2222 or https://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman attacked, robbed on CTA train in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 27-year-old woman was attacked and robbed on a CTA Red Line train early Monday morning. Chicago police said the woman was riding the CTA train, in the 200 block of South State Street around 1:30 a.m., when a group approached her. Police said there was a physical altercation and the offenders took the victim's purse. The was taken to Northwestern Hospital with cuts and bruises to the face. She is in good condition, police confirmed. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

14-Year-Old Dies in Lake County Shooting

(North Chicago, IL) A young teen is dead after a shootout in North Chicago. Officials say they were dispatched to the 1-thousand block of Jackson Street on Sunday afternoon for shots fired. When they arrived they found a 14-year-old male with gunshot wounds…he was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation shows that the unidentified victim and a group of people inside a vehicle confronted each other at a gas station…the teen and someone in that car then opened fire on each other. The vehicle was able to escape but was later found crashed at a Waukegan Home Depot…three people were taken into custody inside of the store. No identifications or charges have been announced at this point. North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy